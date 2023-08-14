Freedom? 98-yr-old owner of US daily dies after police raid at office, house for running investigative report

A tragic incident has unfolded in Kansas, as Joan Meyer, the co-owner of a local newspaper, has passed away after what the publication termed an invasive police raid.

The Marion County Record, a small Kansas newspaper, reported that the 98-year-old Meyer collapsed and died in her home after enduring the distressing sight of law enforcement officers entering her home with a search warrant.

The incident occurred just a day after officers removed her computer and internet router, along with photographing her son’s bank statements and leaving her residence in disarray.

Joan Meyer’s health was reportedly considered robust for her age. Her newspaper firmly asserted that the police’s decision to conduct raids on their offices, as well as the homes of reporters and publishers, not only violated the law but also played a role in her untimely passing.

Over 30 major US media outlets, including Reuters, the Associated Press, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, collectively expressed their strong condemnation of the search operation through an open letter to the police. The letter questioned the justifiability of the extensive and intrusive search carried out by local law enforcement.

The turmoil began when a confidential source leaked information to the Marion County Record regarding a local restaurant owner, Kari Newell, who had reportedly been convicted of drunk driving but continued to use her car without a valid license.

Despite not publishing this information due to suspicions surrounding the source’s motives, the newspaper found itself entangled in a situation where Newell accused it of illegally obtaining and disseminating sensitive documents.

The controversy escalated during a local city council meeting when Newell insinuated that the leak aimed to damage her business. However, this allegation was later proven false. Newell also had reporters from the Marion County Record removed from an open forum organized by US congressman Jake LaTurner at a coffee shop she operated, despite his team’s invitation to the media.

In response to Newell’s claims, the Meyer family’s newspaper published an article to clarify the situation.

This move was followed by the police raids, which were authorized by a search warrant signed by Judge Laura Viar, alleging identity theft and unlawful use of a computer.

The police raids resulted in the confiscation of computers, cellphones, and reporting materials from the newspaper’s offices and the homes of its staff.

This action not only disrupted the newspaper’s operations but also raised concerns about press freedoms and journalist protections.

According to Emily Bradbury, the director of the Kansas Press Association, the raids amounted to an assault on democracy and the public’s right to information.

John Galer, the chairperson of the National Newspaper Association, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that such actions were unimaginable in a nation that upholds press freedoms as enshrined in the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Amid the controversy, the Marion police acknowledged the federal law protecting journalists from searches, while asserting that this protection didn’t apply if journalists were considered suspects in the subject of the search.

Kari Newell maintained her stance that the leak aimed to harm her business, while also denying being the sole reason behind the newspaper raid.

As debates continue over the legality and ethics of the police raids, the Marion County Record faces challenges in maintaining its regular publication schedule.

This incident has triggered a broader discussion about press freedoms, law enforcement practices, and the rights of journalists in the modern media landscape. The Marion County Record, established in 1869 and run by the Meyer family for over six decades, has become a focal point in this ongoing debate.