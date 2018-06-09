France's Macron, Trump talk trade, North Korea in 'cordial' G7 meeting - official

LA MALBAIE, Quebec (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump, who exchanged terse Twitter messages ahead of the G7 summit, had a brief "very cordial" discussion about trade and North Korea, a French official said on Friday.

Trump wanted to meet Macron upon his arrival in Quebec and the discussion lasted just over 10 minutes, the official said.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Susan Thoma)

