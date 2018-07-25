You are here:
France's Macron says bears responsibility for bodyguard case: lawmakers

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron responded on a growing political storm over a video showing his top bodyguard assaulting May Day protesters by saying he bore responsibility, lawmakers from his party said on Tuesday.

"I alone bear responsibility, they can come and get me. I answer to the French people," Macron, who has yet to speak on the crisis, was quoted as saying.

The lawmakers said on Twitter that the French leader had unexpectedly made the remarks at gathering of members of parliament from his party.

Macron is under fire in the biggest crisis of his tenure after footage emerged of the head of his security detail, Alexandre Benalla, hitting a male protester and dragging away a woman, while off duty and wearing a riot helmet and police tags.

