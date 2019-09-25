You are here:
France's Macron meets Iran's Rouhani after seeing Trump

World Reuters Sep 25, 2019 05:16:35 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - France's President Emmanuel Macron met Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, shortly after holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, a French presidential official said.

Macron, who had already met Rouhani for 90 minutes on Monday night, is trying to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran in the hope of opening a negotiation between the two sides as well as regional and international powers.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

