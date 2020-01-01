France's Macron: I want solid ties with post-Brexit Britain

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted a strong relationship with post-Brexit Britain.

Speaking in his traditional televised New Year's eve address to the nation, Macron said: "The United Kingdom's departure from the European Union is a test for our country. I will strive to maintain a solid relationship between our two countries."

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Christian Lowe)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

