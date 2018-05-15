You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

France's Macron condemns Gaza violence, to call Israeli PM Tuesday

World Reuters May 15, 2018 04:05:13 IST

France's Macron condemns Gaza violence, to call Israeli PM Tuesday

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence against Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza in a statement released late on Monday and reiterated his opposition to the move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Macron talked with Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday and is planning to talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, the presidency said.

Israeli troops killed dozens of Palestinians taking part in mass protests on the Gaza border on Monday as the United States opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

"(Macron) lamented the large number of Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza today and over the past few weeks," the French presidency said.

"He condemned the violence of Israeli armed forces against demonstrators."

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by David Stamp and Lisa Shumaker)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 04:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores