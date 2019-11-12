France's Macron and Trump to meet before NATO summit - tweet

(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday night he and U.S. President Donald Trump would meet before the Dec. 4 NATO summit in London.

Macron said in a tweet he had held "an excellent telephone discussion" with Trump on Monday night and talked about Syria, Iran and NATO.

"We agreed on many things and will meet before the London NATO summit," he added.

