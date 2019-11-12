Associate Partner

France's Macron and Trump to meet before NATO summit - tweet

World Reuters Nov 12, 2019 06:11:32 IST

(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday night he and U.S. President Donald Trump would meet before the Dec. 4 NATO summit in London.

Macron said in a tweet he had held "an excellent telephone discussion" with Trump on Monday night and talked about Syria, Iran and NATO.

"We agreed on many things and will meet before the London NATO summit," he added.

