World Reuters Apr 03, 2020 02:10:31 IST

France will probably extend confinement beyond April 15 - PM

PARIS (Reuters) - France will probably extend the coronavirus confinement beyond April 15, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

France went into lockdown on March 17 and a first two-week period has already been extended to April 15.

"I can understand the impatience, but deconfinement is not for tomorrow morning," Philippe said on TF1 television.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Chris Reese)

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 02:10:31 IST

