France unrest: Navy investigating claims of masked off-duty marines beating up protestors

The French navy has launched an investigation to ascertain whether masked and off-duty police are participating in the “anti-riots” movement and beating up protestors involved in riots following the police shooting of a 17-year-old boy last week.

Off-duty navy officers were allegedly seen beating-up protestors in the western city of Lorient which is home to a military base.

A local French newspaper Le Telegramme published pictures of hooded and masked “anti-rioters” and said that they allegedly apprehended suspected troublemakers in the city.

Similarly, Ouest newspaper interviewed a 25-year-old man who used to work for the armed forces. The unnamed man said that he and his 30 colleagues intervened and took laws into his own hands to support the police and prevent the country from “burning.”

In a statement made to AFP, the Forfusco navy unit based in Lorient that it has “opened an inquiry which is underway. Until the results are known, there will be no further comment.”

Lorient mayor, Fabrice Loher, told AFP he was unable to confirm what had happened, but said he had “seen people in masks. We thought they were rioters.”

“What is important to me is what the Forfusco says,” the mayor said, adding that he was worried about the impact of the incident on his town’s reputation.

Meanwhile, Lorient prosecutor Stephane Kellenberger said that no investigation is currently underway due to the absence of any legal complaint or “concrete or objective element” to back up the claim.

President Macron accused of authoritarianism

French President Emmanuel Macron has been facing backlash for threatening to suspend social media networks to prevent the spread of the riots.

Élysée Palace officials, the official residence of the President, have said that Macron was not trying to threaten the public with a “general blackout” but instead wants to impose an “occasional and temporary” suspension of the platforms.

“We need to think about how young people use social networks, in the family, at school, the interdictions there should be … and when things get out of hand we may have to regulate them or cut them off,” Macron said.

Policeman who shot 17-year-old teen receives millions in donations

As a shock to many, the policeman who shot 17-year-old Nahel M in France received more than 986,000 euros ($1.07 million) on Monday, beating donations made to the victim’s family.

More than 40,000 people have pledged money on Gofundme.com for the police officer involved in the killing of Nahel.

The collection quickly outstripped the 189,000 euros gathered for the family of the dead 17-year-old, Nahel, who was of North African origin and lived with his mother on a housing estate in a west Paris suburb.