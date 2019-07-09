Associate Sponsors


France to impose green tax of up to 18 euros on plane tickets; move to take effect from 2020, says transport minister Elisabeth Borne

World Agence France-Presse Jul 09, 2019 17:42:33 IST

Paris: The French government is to impose a tax of up to 18 euros ($20) on plane tickets for all flights from airports in France to fund less-polluting transportation projects, a minister said on Tuesday. The move, which will take effect from 2020, will see a tax of 1.5 euros imposed on economy-class tickets on internal flights and those within Europe, with the highest tariff applied to business-class travellers flying outside the bloc, Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

File image of French Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne. AFP

The new measure is expected to bring in some 182 million euros a year which will be invested in greener transport infrastructures, notably rail, she said. It will only be applied on outgoing flights and not those flying into the country, Borne added.

A similar tax was introduced in Sweden in April 2018, which imposed an added charge of up to 40 euros on every ticket in a bid to lessen the impact of air travel on the climate.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 17:42:33 IST

