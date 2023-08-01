France to begin evacuation of French, EU citizens from Niger as crisis escalates

The French government has announced it will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger beginning Tuesday, barely days after a junta seized power in the west African nation.

Italy also indicated on Tuesday it would offer a special flight to repatriate its nationals from the capital Niamey. Niger’s borders have been closed to commercial flights since military officers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last Wednesday.

The overthrow of Niger’s democratically elected government — the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa — has sent shockwaves across the region, with Niger’s Western allies apprehending that they may lose their influence to Russia.

France has had troops in the region for about a decade helping to fight an Islamist insurgency, but locals say they want the former colonial ruler to stop intervening in their affairs.

Other Western countries like the United States, Germany, and Italy also have troops in Niger on counter-insurgency and training missions. These countries have not announced any evacuation of troops so far.

On Sunday, supporters of the junta burned French flags and attacked the French embassy in Niger’s capital, Niamey, prompting police to fire volleys of tear gas in response.

“Considering the situation in Niamey, the violence against our embassy the day before yesterday and the fact that the air space is shut and our citizens cannot leave by their own means, France is preparing for evacuation of its citizens and (other) European citizens who want to leave the country,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The evacuation will start today,” it added.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told the media late on Monday that the protest in front of the embassy and the ensuing accusations that France shot at the crowd – which it denies – “have all the usual ingredients of destabilisation, the Russian-African way”.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, last week welcomed the coup in Niger, and said his forces were available to restore order.

The Kremlin has said that the situation in Niger was “cause for serious concern” and called for a swift return to constitutional order.

According to the French foreign ministry website, there were just under 1,200 French nationals in Niger in 2022.

The coup has raised fears for the security of the Sahel region, where groups linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda have been gaining ground for years.

Niger is the world’s seventh-biggest producer of uranium, the radioactive metal widely used for nuclear energy and treating cancer.