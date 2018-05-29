You are here:
France to beef up emergency alert system on social media platforms in a 'first' for Europe, starting June 2018

World AP May 29, 2018 22:28:36 IST

Paris: France's Interior Ministry has announced plans to beef up its emergency alert system to the public across social media.

Representational image. Reuters.

The ministry said in a statement Tuesday that from June during immediate threats of danger, such as a terror attack, the ministry's alerts will be given priority broadcast on Twitter, Facebook and Google as well as on French public transport and television.

The statement said that Twitter will give "special visibility" to the ministry's alerts with a banner.

In a specific agreement, Facebook will also allow the French government to communicate to people directly via the social network's "safety check" tool, created in 2014.

The ministry said that this is the first time in Europe that Facebook has allowed public authorities to use this tool in this way.


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 22:28 PM

