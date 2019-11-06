France says troops kill a leading jihadist in the Sahel

PARIS (Reuters) - French troops killed one of the Sahel region's leading jihadists on Oct. 9, France's defence minister said on Tuesday.

Ali Maychou was the No. 2 in command of Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an umbrella group for al Qaeda-linked insurgents in West Africa's Sahara.

Violence by Islamist militants has proliferated in the sparsely-populated Sahel in recent years, with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State using central and Northern Mali as a launch pad for attacks across the largely desert region.

(Reporting by Tangi Salaun, writing by Maya Nikolaeva)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

