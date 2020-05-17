You are here:
France says total coronavirus death toll rises to 27,625

May 17, 2020

France says total coronavirus death toll rises to 27,625

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 96 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 27,625, the fourth highest in the world.

The ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 19,432 from 19,861 on Friday and the number of people in intensive care units dropped to 2,132 from 2,203 on Friday.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 00:10:46 IST



