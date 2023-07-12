France rolls out the red carpet for PM Modi as big announcements on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on an official visit to France and the United Arab Emirates from 13 to 15 July, 2023.

PM Modi France visit

The Indian Prime Minister will be in Paris from 13-14 July at the invitation of President of France Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on 14 July where tri-services (army, navy, air force) Indian armed forces contingent would be participating.

After the Bastille Day parade on Champs Elysees, the formal delegation level talks will be held.

During his France visit, PM Modi will hold formal talks with Macron.

French President Macron will also host a State Banquet and a private dinner in honour of the Indian Prime Minister at his official residence at Elysee Palace.

As per reports, on the day of his arrival in France, PM Modi will be addressing a diaspora event at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre situated in IIe Seguin island in Seine River, in the western suburbs of Paris.

Prime Minister Modi will also separately interact with CEOs of Indian and French companies and prominent French personalities.

As per reports, Marcon will host PM Modi at Cour Marly courtyard at the world-famous Louvre Museum for a ceremonial dinner which is expected to be attended by more than 250 dignitaries.

After a sumptuous vegetarian spread for PM Modi at the Cour Marly, Macron and the Indian Prime Minister will go on a guided tour of the Louvre.

PM Modi and Macron will attend the dazzling fireworks display over Eiffel Tower from the terrace at Louvre.

Prime Minister Modi will also be meeting his French counterpart Élisabeth Borne as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France.

Why is PM Modi’s France visit important?

PM Modi’s visit to Paris holds a special significance as this year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership.

The visit of Prime Minister Modi will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Indian contingent at French Bastille Day

French Bastille Day or the National Day of France will be celebrated on 14 July.

This year’s Bastille Day parade will see a strong contingent of 269 men of the Indian Army from the Punjab Regiment and Rajputana Rifles participating in the event. A single Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale fighter show with three others following in a formation.

INS Chennai, an indigenous guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy, will be stationed at the strategic port of Brest, where the nuclear ballistic missile firing submarines (SSBNs) of the French Navy are stationed.

PM Modi UAE visit

Wrapping up his visit from France, PM Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on 15 July where he will hold talks with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” MEA said.

PM Modi’s UAE visit will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee, the MEA said.

