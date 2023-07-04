France Riots: Macron visits police barracks, Paris region transport system suffers €20 million in damages

French president Emmanuel Macron visited a police barracks Paris’ 17th district on Monday night, “assuring them of his support” in his first outings on the scene since riots across the country erupted, France24 reported citing a source.

Six days of riots triggered by the fatal police shooting of a teenager has caused some 20 million euros in damage to public transport in the Paris region, the regional operator said Monday.

This includes “burned buses, a torched tramway, two damaged tramways and urban infrastructure which was smashed,” the authority for the Ile-de-France regional transport network said in a statement to AFP.

Meanwhile, 45,000 security personnel deployed to deal with riots that erupted in the wake of the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M last week would remain in place for now despite an ease in unrest, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

On Monday, crowds gathered at town halls across France to show solidarity with local governments targeted during the unrest.

With inputs from agencies

