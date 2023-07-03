France riots: 157 arrested in a day, firefighter dies during overnight violence

The French Police made 157 arrests on Sunday as riots continue across the country.

The number is significantly down from 719 arrests the day before. A firefighter died on duty outside of Paris while trying to douse vehicles set ablaze during the violence, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

The 24-year-old died fighting a blaze in an underground car park in the suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis north of the French capital, Darmanin added.

Meanwhile, mayors have called on the public and elected officials to gather at town halls across the country on Monday in a show of opposition against the riots, France24 reported.

Grandmother of teen shot dead by police urge rioters to stop

Earlier, the grandmother of the French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop pleaded Sunday for rioters to stop after five nights of unrest, while authorities expressed outrage at an attack on a suburban mayor’s home that injured family members.

The fatal police shooting triggered the ongoing violence in France.

The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel, identified only as Nadia, told French news broadcaster BFM TV, “Don’t break windows, buses … schools. We want to calm things down.”

She said she was angry at the officer who killed her grandson but not at the police in general and expressed faith in the justice system as France faces its worst social upheaval in years. Nahel, whose full name hasn’t been disclosed, was buried on Saturday.

The violence appeared to be lessening. Still, the office of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 45,000 police officers would again be deployed in the streets to counter anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel is of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

President Emmanuel Macron held a special security meeting Sunday night and plans to meet Monday with the heads of both houses of parliament and Tuesday with the mayors of 220 towns and cities affected by the violence.

With inputs from agencies

