France reports more than 28,500 coronavirus deaths

World Reuters May 27, 2020 00:15:06 IST

PARIS (Reuters) - France's cumulative death toll from coronavirus infection rose by 73 or 0.3% to 28,530 on Tuesday, a similar rate of increase as the day before despite health authorities having resumed taking into account nursing home data after a four-day interruption.

In a statement, the health ministry said the number of fatalities was up 83 in hospitals, to 18,195. But the death toll in nursing homes has been revised to 10,335, 10 fewer than the last time it was published.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 00:15:06 IST



