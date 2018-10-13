France probes suspicions of match-fixing in PSG-Red Star game

PARIS (Reuters) - France's financial prosecutor's office said on Friday it was investigating suspicions of match-fixing in an Oct. 3 PSG-Red Star Belgrade soccer match.

It declined further comment.

Earlier on Friday, French sports newspaper L'Equipe wrote on its website that UEFA had alerted French authorities of suspicions of possible match-fixing at that match.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Geert De Clercq)

