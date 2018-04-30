France, Iran agree to work on saving Iran nuclear deal; Emmanuel Macron asks Donald Trump not to sanction Tehran

Paris: French president Emmanuel Macron and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani have agreed to work together in the coming weeks to preserve the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, an official said.

In their hour-long conversation on Sunday, Macron hoped that the achievements of the negotiations would be preserved and discussions opened on three additional subjects, the Elysee Palace said, citing Iran's ballistic missile program, its nuclear activities beyond 2025, and the main crises in West Asia, Xinhua reported.

The French President has been making efforts to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the United States has threatened to leave under president Donald Trump.

Macron visited Washington last week, hoping to persuade Trump not to impose a sanction on Iran before the 12 May deadline.