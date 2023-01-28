France extends Covid tests for travellers from China till February 15

Paris: France has extended Covid tests until February 15 for travellers arriving from China due to the “evolving situation”.

The tests had initially been decreed until January 31. Since the start of this year, travellers aged over 11 and coming from China to France have had to present a negative test taken 48 hours before the flight to board the plane.

The French authorities said that random testing will be carried out and anyone testing positive will have to self-isolate. The authorities also said that everyone above six years old would have to wear face masks on the plane.

Several countries had slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China after Beijing decided to relax strict virus restrictions.

China has said that the number of daily Covid-19 deaths has fallen by nearly 80 per cent since the start of the month.

A wave of virus cases has washed over the world’s most populous nation since Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month.

Beijing’s figures are believed to only represent a fraction of the true toll, given China’s narrow definition of a Covid death and official estimates that swathes of the population have been infected.

With inputs from agencies.

