France challenges China, will showcase major airpower in Indo-Pacific

As part of the Pégase 2023 mission, France has sent a sizable detachment of fighters, including 10 Rafale fighter jets, to the Indo-Pacific to strengthen its position there.

On June 25, the French military announced the mission’s launch on Twitter and posted pictures of the military planes taking part in the operation.

The mission’s force will consist of 19 warplanes, including 10 Dassault Rafale B and C multirole fighters, five Airbus A330 MRTT refuelling aircraft, and four Airbus A400M transport aircraft, according to a news release from the French defence ministry.

From June 25 to August 3, the Pégase 2023 mission, coordinated by the French Air Force and Space, will take place.

The Pégase 2023 mission, which will take place from June 25 to June 28, will involve a simultaneous power projection to Malaysia and Singapore, travelling more than 11,000 kilometres from metropolitan France, with a technical layover at the French Forces in the United Arab Emirates (FFEAU) air base.

The Pégase 2023 contingent makes their first stop at Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE before splitting into two groups and departing for Malaysia and Singapore, respectively.

The two groups will take part in massive multinational exercises conducted by the US military on Guam and Palau from July 2 to 21 after their engagements in the Southeast Asian nations.

Air assets like the A400M and MRTT will be deployed during this time to support the French soldiers that are permanently stationed in New Caledonia and French Polynesia, two of the nation’s overseas territories, in carrying out various duties.

The expedition will also include “valued stopovers” in South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia from July 24 to August 3. Joint training sessions with partner air forces will be held at each stopover.

The French team will fly through Djibouti and Qatar on their way back to France after completing their mission.

France focusing on Indo-Pacific region

The newest deployment’s primary goal is to demonstrate France’s capacity for force projection. The nation emphasises that it is a sovereign state that resides in the Indo-Pacific.

The French defence ministry reaffirmed its commitment to upholding its territorial integrity and preserving its sovereignty in the area through a combination of forces stationed nearby and routine power projections carried out in coordination with alliance partners.

The mission, according to the ministry, intends to communicate a “non-escalatory” posture and a strategy based on observance of international law and the right to free movement.

This structure is perfectly aligned with the Pégase 2023 mission, which also supports the numerous deployments and training exercises France is presently conducting in the area.

The French deployment of a sizable contingent fits within a larger pattern of European countries’ escalating engagement with regional powers in the Indo-Pacific area.

The region is becoming increasingly important as a possible focal point for confrontations involving China, which has prompted this deliberate effort, carried out in collaboration with US forces.

As previously mentioned, Guam Island, which has become an important strategic hub amid growing tensions with China, will host a training exercise in which the French military will also take part.

Guam would play a critical role as a logistical hub and an essential staging point for combat forces travelling to the Taiwan Strait in the event of a Taiwan-related conflict.

Guam’s strategic value comes from its ability to act as a vital supply-chain link, enabling the quick deployment and maintenance of military assets.

Guam also provides a more dependable and secure base of operations than other host nations in the region, which improves the efficacy and resilience of military operations.

Additionally, the tiny island of Guam has hosted a number of multinational military drills that have drawn troops from several regional nations.

South Korea declared its participation in the upcoming Pacific Vanguard exercise on June 25, a multinational maritime exercise off the coast of Guam that will be led by the US from July 1–12.

The navy troops from South Korea, the US, Australia, and Japan will participate in the drill. For the practise, the Korean Navy will send out Munmu, the Great Destroyer, a 4,400-ton ship.

During the exercise, participating navies will take part in a variety of maritime activities, such as anti-submarine warfare, air warfare, and live-fire missile exercises.

Since 2019, Seoul has taken part in this exercise with the intention of enhancing its global allies’ joint operational capabilities.

