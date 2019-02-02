France calls on Russia to use six-month period to comply with nuclear treaty

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government called on Russia on Friday to use the six-month period triggered by the United States's decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) to comply with its obligations under the landmark accord.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it regretted the U.S. decision to quit the treaty in six months unless Moscow ends its alleged violations of the 1987 arms control agreement.

The ministry added that France will encourage dialogue with Russia during the six-month period and consult with NATO alliance partners.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.