France advises its nationals against going to Iran and Iraq

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Tuesday warned its nationals against travelling to Iran and to Iraq, citing an "extremely volatile" security situation.

The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave these countries to be extremely cautious.

It is recommending they limit travel within Iran and Iraq and avoid gatherings, the statements said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Chris Reese)

