Foxconn believes AI-based server demand will drive 2023 revenue, global recession to keep it flat
AI-based demand for hardware, such as servers and processors will keep demand in the tech industry afloat during the year 2023, believes Foxconn Chairman Liu Young. However, he is also aware that revenues won't see a dramatic increase because of the global recession
Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, anticipates strong demand for its server business driven by artificial intelligence (AI) applications. While the company expects a flat year overall in 2023 due to global economic challenges, Chairman Liu Young-way highlighted the positive outlook for servers due to increased interest in AI.
Foxconn aims to capitalize on the rising market for AI servers, projecting a significant increase in the second half of this year. The company currently holds a 40 per cent global market share for servers and intends to further expand its presence.
In the first quarter, its cloud and network products segment, including servers, accounted for 22 per cent of revenue. However, Foxconn reported a significant decline in net profit for the first quarter, emphasizing limited visibility for the full year.
As part of its diversification efforts, the company aims to replicate its success in iPhone production with electric vehicles (EVs) and has acquired a former General Motors plant in Ohio.
Foxconn also plans to expand its EV battery supply chain beyond Taiwan to countries such as the United States, Indonesia, and India.
While the company is diversifying production away from China, it acknowledges the importance of its operations in China, including its major iPhone plant in Zhengzhou.
Liu affirmed the cultural similarities and ease of starting new projects in China, emphasizing their commitment to further development in the country.
