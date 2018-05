(Reuters) - A bus and around 25 other vehicles were involved in a road traffic incident in southeast England on Tuesday, lightly injuring 14 people, emergency services said.

After the incident in Dartford, Kent, one man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving, Kent Police said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.