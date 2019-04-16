Fourteen killed in clashes in displacement camp in Sudan’s Darfur

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Fourteen people were killed in clashes in a displacement camp in Sudan’s Darfur on Saturday, Sudan news agency (SUNA) reported on Monday.

Conflict in Darfur erupted in 2003 when mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms against Sudan's Arab-led government.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

