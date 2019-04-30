Four members of Sikh family shot dead in US' Ohio, police to investigate 'hate crime' angle after evidence of forced entry

Four members of a Sikh family in United States' Ohio were shot dead in their home in the West Chester apartment complex on Sunday. The local police has said that they will also explore the 'hate crime' angle, reports said on Tuesday.

The victims, three women, and one man were found dead inside the apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Children also live in the apartment, but they were not present at the time of the shooting, reports said.

Chief of police, Joel Herzog was quoted as saying that “multiple gunshots” were fired inside the apartment, but he didn't specify how many, or whether the victims had been shot more than once. Police wasn't of the opinion that one of the victims was the shooter, reports said.

While the police did not specify whether they were looking for one or more suspects, Herzog said that they had evidence of forced entry.

Herzog also said that it was too early to suggest a motive and it doesn’t appear that there was any return fire. He said Butler County’s coroner will determine the cause of death and release the victims’ identities.

Herzog said the shooting appeared "isolated" and he doesn't believe there's any danger to the community.

"Authorities established a perimeter around the apartment complex early Monday morning and are now searching on a larger scale. Investigators towed two vehicles from the scene at about 7 am Monday. Investigative teams continued to canvas the apartment complex and surrounding areas for evidence Monday. A dive team searched a pond on the property, and investigators have searched the grounds extensively," WCPO Cincinnati reported.

Reports quoted the local temple's executive committee president, Jasminder Singh, as saying that he was shocked when he learned of the deaths. "This is a horrible, horrible happening, in our community especially," he says. "Everybody is really shocked and at the same time scared."

