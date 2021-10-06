World

Four injured in Texas high school shooting, gunman absconding, say police

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington. Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins

The Associated Press October 06, 2021 22:32:20 IST
Representational image.

Arlington, Texas: An 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Authorities said at a news conference that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school.

Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins. They said he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said two of the four injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

