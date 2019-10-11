Four injured in stabbing at Manchester shopping mall; suspect in custody of counter-terror police, inquiry on

London: A suspected stabbing attack at a shopping centre in Manchester, northwest England, on Friday has left at least four people requiring treatment, according to emergency services.

"Officers are in attendance and early enquiries suggest that several people have been stabbed," Greater Manchester Police said. North West Ambulance Service said it was treating four people.

Counter-terrorism officers are leading an investigation into the incident, the police said on Friday.

"Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances," Greater Manchester Police said, adding a man in his 40s was arrested.