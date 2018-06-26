Four Germans arrested, one released, during elections in Turkey

BERLIN (Reuters) - Four German citizens were detained in Turkey during Sunday's elections, a German foreign ministry spokeswoman said, with one of them subsequently released.
"I can confirm that ... three German citizens were arrested," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told a regular news conference. "I cannot confirm that these were election observers in the sense of being member of the OSCE mission," she added.
The fourth German citizen, a businesswoman, had been released and was not banned from leaving the country, she added.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 03:05 AM