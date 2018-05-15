You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Four Egyptian workers killed by land mine near new capital - sources

World Reuters May 15, 2018 02:06:18 IST

Four Egyptian workers killed by land mine near new capital - sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - Four Egyptian workers were killed and two injured, when a land mine exploded east of Cairo in an area where the government is constructing a new administrative capital, security sources said.

The sources said the mine was likely a remnant of the 1973 war Egypt fought with Israel for control of the Sinai peninsula.

Egypt's ambitious plan to construct a new metropolis 45 km (28 miles) east of Cairo was announced in March 2015 as part of a plan to lure back foreign investors who fled after its 2011 uprising.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Andrew Roche)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 02:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores