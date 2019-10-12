You are here:
Four dead, three injured in shooting in New York's Brooklyn, no arrests yet, say cops

World The Associated Press Oct 12, 2019 18:39:52 IST

  • New York City police said four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others

  • Police say the shooting took place at 74, Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn

  • No arrests have been made, police said the information is preliminary

New York: New York City police said four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others on Saturday.

File image of NYPD officers. AP

An NYPD spokesman said police, responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 am on Saturday, found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place at 74, Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn. That address corresponded to a private social club on an online map of the street, but police couldn't immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary, and didn't provide further details.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 18:39:52 IST

