Four dead after shooting in Canada, one man in custody - police

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Four people where shot dead in Penticton, British Colombia, on Monday and a suspect is in custody, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

"Police have determined four people are deceased at three locations within a 5 km (3.1 mile) radius," the statement said.

"A man matching the suspect's description turned himself into the Penticton RCMP detachment. The man remains in custody while the investigation progresses. Preliminary indications are this was a targeted incident," the statement said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

