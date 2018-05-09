You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Forza Italia considering moving aside to let government take office

World Reuters May 09, 2018 00:06:54 IST

Forza Italia considering moving aside to let government take office

ROME (Reuters) - Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party is considering standing aside to let its ally the League form a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Forza Italia sources said on Tuesday.

Italy has been stuck in political limbo since inconclusive elections in March, with 5-Star offering to form a government with the far-right League but only on condition that it breaks clear from its veteran partner, Berlusconi.

Forza Italia has consistently refused to step back and allow the League to move forward alone, but three senior party sources told Reuters the party might be ready to change its position. "Berlusconi is thinking about it," one source said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Massimiliano Di Giorgio, Editing by Gavin Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores