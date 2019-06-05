You are here:
Former Vatican treasurer appears in court for appeal against abuse convictions

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell appeared in an Australian court on Wednesday for an appeal hearing against his convictions for sexually abusing two choir boys in the 1990s.

Pell was jailed for six years in March after he was found guilty on five charges of abusing two 13-year-old boys at St Patrick's Cathedral while he was archbishop of Melbourne more than 20 years ago.

Pell, 77, is the highest ranking Catholic cleric worldwide to be convicted of child sex offences.

He could be released or face a retrial if the court rules in his favour.

