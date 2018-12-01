Former US president George HW Bush passes away at 94; deeply grateful for his life and love, says family

Former US president George HW Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War, has died at age 94, his family announced late Friday.

BREAKING: Former President @GeorgeHWBush has died at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/DYfeG6gg8K — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) December 1, 2018

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

"George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

At 94 years and 172 days, Bush was the longest-lived president in US history. He is also the first former president to pass away since Gerald Ford in 2006. A World War II hero, Bush senior served his nation as President, Vice President, CIA Director, UN ambassador, envoy to China, and congressman.

