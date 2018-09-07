You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and wife Marina Wheeler announce separation, divorce

World The Associated Press Sep 07, 2018 21:04:27 IST

London: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his wife have announced that they are divorcing.

File image of Boris Johnson. PTI

File image of Boris Johnson. PTI

Johnson and Marina Wheeler said in a joint statement Friday that they separated "several months ago" after 25 years of marriage and have now decided to divorce.
The couple said divorce proceedings are now underway.

"As friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. We will not be commenting further," the statement said.

The couple's split made front page headlines in several British tabloids that said Johnson had been thrown out of his house by his estranged wife.

Johnson resigned as foreign secretary in July after breaking with Prime Minister Theresa May over her Brexit plans.


Updated Date: Sep 07, 2018 21:04 PM

Also See






India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores