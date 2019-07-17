Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice John Paul Stevens, a Republican appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court who later became an outspoken leader of the liberal wing as the court moved to the right, died on Tuesday at the age of 99, the court said in a statement.

Stevens, who retired from the court in 2010 at age 90, died at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, of complications from a stroke he suffered on Monday, the statement said.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Peter Cooney)

