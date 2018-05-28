Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush taken to hospital in Maine

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, 93, was taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, a family spokesman said on Twitter.

Bush, the oldest living former U.S. president, will likely remain at Southern Maine Health Care for a few days for observation, said the spokesman, Jim McGrath.

"The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort," McGrath wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

