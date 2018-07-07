Former Trump campaign manager Manafort seeks to postpone trial due July 25

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort on Friday requested that his trial due to start on July 25 in Alexandria, Virginia be postponed, arguing that his detention in jail last month has made it difficult to prepare.

In a court filing, Manafort's lawyers requested that Virginia trial be postponed until another trial he is facing in a federal court in Washington D.C., which is due to start in September, is completed.

(reporting by Nathan Layne)

