Former Trump campaign chairman Manafort found guilty on eight counts

World Reuters Aug 22, 2018 03:05:51 IST

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty on Tuesday of eight of the 18 charges he faced in a case of bank and tax fraud.

The judge in the case declared a mistrial on the 10 other counts. Earlier in the day, the jury had indicated it was unable to reach consensus on all of the counts.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 03:05 AM

