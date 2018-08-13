You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif appears before accountability court in remaining two corruption cases

World Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 14:16:39 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday appeared before an accountability court hearing corruption cases against his family, the first court appearance in the remaining two graft cases following his incarceration.

File image of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Reuters

File image of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Reuters

Sharif, 68, along with his daughter Maryam, 44 and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar are already serving jail terms of 10-years, seven years and one year respectively in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, after an accountability court convicted them on 6 July over the family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.

Sharif was brought from the high-security jail in an armoured vehicle to the accountability court of Judge Arshad Malik, who is hearing the remaining two graft cases - the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and the Hill Metal Establishment case. Strict security measures were taken and authorities banned entry of the irrelevant persons in the court premises. Even media was not allowed in the court.

The pending corruption cases against Sharif and his two sons were transferred by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on 7 August on application of Sharif to another accountability court headed by judge Malik. Three corruption cases were filed against Sharif and family last year following a decision by Supreme Court on 28 July of the same year. The formal trial of the Sharif family started on 14 September and was to be completed in six months but later the deadline was extended at least thrice.

Apart from Sharif, his two sons –Hassan and Hussian – are also co-accused on all three corruption cases. The court has already declared the two sons as absconders due to their persistent failure to appear before the court. They have been blacklisted by the authorities, barring them from travelling on their Pakistani passports.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 14:16 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores