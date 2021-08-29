Former officials, lecturers at Afghanistan's universities call on Taliban not to replace education system
Taliban caretaker higher education minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani, criticising the current education system, said religious education was considered insignificant
Kabul: Former officials and lecturers at Afghanistan universities have called on the Taliban to maintain and upgrade the country's education system instead of creating a new one.
Former minister of higher education Abas Basir said Sunday at a conference on higher education held by the Taliban that starting over is a mistake made by previous governments.
He says: “Lets not reject everything, starting a new system, we should work more on what we already have.”
Taliban caretaker higher education minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani criticised the current education system founded by the international community, saying that religious education was considered insignificant.
“World tried to take religion out of scientific education which harmed the people,” Haqqani said. He added that “every item against Islam in the educational system will be removed.”
The Taliban policy on women's education was not clear but Tariq Kamal, chancellor of a private university, said women were very interested in some higher education fields and “we need the guidance of Taliban leadership on them.”
Kamal spoke for private universities in Afghanistan.
also read
US troops could stay longer in Kabul to rescue any Americans left behind, says Biden
In his first interview since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital, sparking a panicked exodus by foreigners and Afghan allies, Biden told ABC News that "chaos" had been unavoidable.
All Indians in Kabul safe, evacuation on: Govt sources after reports of abduction by Taliban
India has been making continuous efforts to airlift its nationals stuck in the strife-torn country now overtaken by a militant regime.
At least seven Afghans killed in chaos near Kabul airport, says UK defence ministry
The ministry said separately that the UK had now evacuated nearly 4,000 people from Afghanistan since 13 August