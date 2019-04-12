Former Obama lawyer Craig charged in Mueller spin-off probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Greg Craig, a former White House counsel in the Obama administration, was charged on Thursday with lying to the Justice Department about work he performed in 2012 for Ukraine in a case that grew out of the special counsel's Russia investigation.

Craig was indicted by a federal grand for willfully falsifying and concealing material facts from a Justice Department unit that deals with foreign agents and for making false and misleading statements to the unit, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

