You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Former Manafort partner Gates to testify next in fraud trial

World Reuters Aug 07, 2018 01:06:21 IST

Former Manafort partner Gates to testify next in fraud trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rick Gates, a star prosecution witness in the tax and bank fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is due to testify on Monday, a defence lawyer said.

Manafort lawyer Kevin Downing said Gates would be the next witness called in the federal trial in Alexandria, Virginia. Gates is cooperating with an investigation by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and will be called to testify against his former boss.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, Nathan Layne, Karen Freifeld; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores