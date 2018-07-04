Football world cup 2018

Former Malaysian premier Najib arrives in court to face charges in probe linked to 1MDB

World Reuters Jul 04, 2018 07:05:34 IST

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrived in a Kuala Lumpur court on Wednesday to face charges in a probe linked to how billions of dollars went missing from a state fund he founded.

Najib, 64, was arrested at his home on Tuesday afternoon in a stunning fall from grace, less than two months after losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad and as part of the government's probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Richard Pullin)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 07:05 AM

