Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot at, shows 'no vital signs'; assailant caught by police
The former Japanese prime minister was giving a speech in the city of Nara when gunshots were heard and people saw Shinzo Abe bleeding
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was showing no vital signs after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region on Friday, local media reported.
NHK reports said he was bleeding while campaigning around 11:30 am JST.
A gunshot like sound was heard at the time NHK said. An NHK reporter on the scene said they could hear two consecutive bangs during Abe's speech.
安倍元首相が銃で撃たれたとみられる際の映像です。
近くにいた人が携帯電話で撮影しました。https://t.co/cPJHsCMZ8v#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/GvqAI0z5pg
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) July 8, 2022
The prime minister’s assailant was caught by the police. A man was arrested for attempted murder, local media reported.
The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
Japanese news agencies said he was taken to the hospital immediately. He suffered from a cardiac arrest shortly after being shot, news agencies reported.
Officials from the Liberal Democratic Party said Abe was attacked by a man from behind.
The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.
Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.
Neither the LDP nor local police were able to immediately confirm the reports.
NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest — a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.
With inputs from agencies
