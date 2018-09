SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A judge in El Salvador sentenced former President Antonio Saca to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement and money laundering charges involving more than $300 million of public funds.

Saca pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year hoping to reduce his prison sentence.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria)

