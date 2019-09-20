You are here:
Former El Salvador president given two-year jail term for bribery

World Reuters Sep 20, 2019

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A court handed down a two-year prison sentence for bribery to former Salvadoran President Elias Antonio Saca, the attorney general's office said on Thursday.

Saca, who is already serving a 10-year prison sentence for misuse of public funds and money laundering, was found guilty of having bribed a court employee to obtain information about a case against him, the attorney general's office said.

A judge will decide whether the two years will be added to his existing sentence.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

